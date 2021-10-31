Banglalink wins CSR award for ‘Empowering through Employment’ initiative

Banglalink partnered with Kormo Jobs, a job-matching app by Google that specialises in entry-level jobs, to set up dedicated Kormo Jobs Kiosks in selected Banglalink outlets, where Kormo representatives assist job-seekers in finding employment opportunities and accessing learning resources through the Kormo Jobs app.
As a strategic partner of Kormo Jobs, Banglalink also works with Kormo Jobs to jointly hold virtual career development sessions, job fairs and other events aimed at boosting youth employment.
From five finalists for the award, Banglalink was selected as the winner for playing an exemplary role in empowering the youth through this CSR project.
Erik said: “We are delighted and proud of receiving this prestigious award, which is a testimony to the role Banglalink has been playing as a socially responsible corporate organisation.
There are so many talented people in our country, and our key objective behind the partnership with Kormo Jobs is to facilitate youth employment through the use of our service points and multiple digital initiatives.”
Bickey Russell, co-lead of Kormo Jobs and director of operations at Google’s Next Billion Users initiative, said: “Our partnership with Banglalink has enabled the Kormo Jobs app to reach thousands of job-seekers quickly and help them find career opportunities.”