Banglalink wins CSR award for ‘Empowering through Employment’ initiative

Banglalink has won the corporate social responsibility (CSR) award in the financial inclusion category for its “Empowering through Employment” initiative with Kormo Jobs by Google.

Jointly presented by The Daily Star and CSR Window Bangladesh, the award recognises corporates for their innovative and world-class CSR initiatives, social projects and programmes implemented for sustainable impacts in the society.

Erik Aas, chief executive officer of Banglalink, received the award at a ceremony.