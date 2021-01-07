Berger introduces ‘Breathe Easy ViraCare’ for a safer and healthier lifestyle

Paint solutions company Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited (BPBL) has recently launched its new product- ‘Breathe Easy ViraCare’. This is a coating that prevents the spread of viruses and bacteria by killing them off the painted surfaces. ‘Breathe Easy ViraCare’ is designed to be the companion for painters and home-owners amidst the ongoing pandemic crisis, when the need to stay healthy and virus-free has reached the pinnacle.
‘Breathe Easy ViraCare’ is advanced water-based interior emulsion paint. It features Silver Ion Technology, which assures the killing of more than 99% infection-causing viruses and bacteria on the painted surface. The product formulation has been certified ViraCare kills SARS- COV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 within 30 minutes of exposure while killing 99% infection causing viruses and bacteria within 2 hours of exposure on the painted surface as per studies done by reputed international research institutes. The product has also obtained Green Label certification from the Singapore Environment Council (SEC) for being environmentally friendly. ‘Breathe Easy ViraCare’ is a low VOC (Volatile Organic Compound) paint, and is odour-free. Rooms freshly painted with ‘Breathe Easy ViraCare’ can be used within a couple of hours without the discomfort of any lingering smell.
Mohsin Habib Chowdhury, Sr. General Manager – Sales and Marketing said, “COVID-19 has exposed the harsh consequences of carelessness, unhygienic lifestyles to all of us. Now that we have learned the importance of maintaining a germ-free routine, it is necessary that we implement the lessons in every sphere of our lives. ‘Breathe Easy ViraCare’ aims to keep our houses free from all infection-causing viruses and bacteria, thus assuring a safer interior for all residents. I am sure all conscious citizens would favour the product’s utility and obtain it for their homes and offices in order to ensure complete safety from this deadliest virus.”
‘Breathe Easy ViraCare’ is available in various drum, gallon and litre packs. The Colour Bank based product can be found in an array of contemporary, vibrant and sophisticated shades."