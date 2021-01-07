Berger introduces ‘Breathe Easy ViraCare’ for a safer and healthier lifestyle

Paint solutions company Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited (BPBL) has recently launched its new product- ‘Breathe Easy ViraCare’. This is a coating that prevents the spread of viruses and bacteria by killing them off the painted surfaces. ‘Breathe Easy ViraCare’ is designed to be the companion for painters and home-owners amidst the ongoing pandemic crisis, when the need to stay healthy and virus-free has reached the pinnacle.

‘Breathe Easy ViraCare’ is advanced water-based interior emulsion paint. It features Silver Ion Technology, which assures the killing of more than 99% infection-causing viruses and bacteria on the painted surface. The product formulation has been certified ViraCare kills SARS- COV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 within 30 minutes of exposure while killing 99% infection causing viruses and bacteria within 2 hours of exposure on the painted surface as per studies done by reputed international research institutes. The product has also obtained Green Label certification from the Singapore Environment Council (SEC) for being environmentally friendly. ‘Breathe Easy ViraCare’ is a low VOC (Volatile Organic Compound) paint, and is odour-free. Rooms freshly painted with ‘Breathe Easy ViraCare’ can be used within a couple of hours without the discomfort of any lingering smell.