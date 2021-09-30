Biman’s Medina, Kuwait, Kathmandu flights resume in October

The Dhaka-Kathmandu flight will leave the capital every Saturday and Thursday at 9:15am, Bangladesh time from 9 October, according to the national flag carrier.

From 10 October, the Dhaka-Medina flight will start at 2:15pm, every Sunday and Wednesday, and the Dhaka-Kuwait flight will leave the city at 7:15pm Sunday and 6:40pm Tuesday.

Travellers can purchase tickets for these routes from now on, Biman’s deputy general manager (public relations) Tahera Khondoker said Wednesday.