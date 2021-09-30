Local

Biman’s Medina, Kuwait, Kathmandu flights resume in October

Prothom Alo English Desk
Biman Bangladesh Airlines launches direct flight operation to Madina from Dhaka as the second destination to Saudi Arabia after Jeddah.
Biman Bangladesh Airlines will resume its direct flights from Dhaka to three destinations from October, reports UNB.

The Dhaka-Kathmandu-Dhaka route resumes on 9 October, while the flights on Dhaka-Medina-Dhaka, and Dhaka-Kuwait City-Dhaka routes will resume 10 October.

The Dhaka-Kathmandu flight will leave the capital every Saturday and Thursday at 9:15am, Bangladesh time from 9 October, according to the national flag carrier.

From 10 October, the Dhaka-Medina flight will start at 2:15pm, every Sunday and Wednesday, and the Dhaka-Kuwait flight will leave the city at 7:15pm Sunday and 6:40pm Tuesday.

Travellers can purchase tickets for these routes from now on, Biman’s deputy general manager (public relations) Tahera Khondoker said Wednesday.

