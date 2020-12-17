bKash holds workshop on sustainable growth for mobile money

Speakers in a workshop organised by bKash reiterated the importance of effective implementation of regulations on Anti-money Laundering (AML) and Combating the Financing of Terrorism (CFT) for sustainable growth of the fast-growing mobile financial services (MFS) sector.
Abu Hena Mohammad Razee Hassan, head of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) was present as the chief guest at the workshop titled ‘Essence of AML&CFT Compliance for Sustainable Growth of MFS Sector’ organised by bKash in collaboration with BFIU and Bangladesh Bank, said a press release.
Major general Sheikh Md Monirul Islam (retd), chief external and corporate affairs officer (CECAO) and chief anti-money laundering and compliance officer (CAMLCO) of bKash, in his key note presentation, highlighted the actions which have been taken by bKash to comply with the regulations stipulated in the AML&CFT law.
He also defined the importance of regulatory/AML&CFT compliance that needs to be adhered to by all MFS providers to ensure sustainable growth of MFS sector.
About 175 officers of bKash, Bangladesh Bank and BRAC Bank participated in this event.
Abu Hena Mohammad Razee Hassan, Head of BFIU said that it is possible to ensure AML&CFT by following the guidelines and circulars of BFIU to prevent money laundering and terrorist financing.
Selim R.F. Hussain, managing director of BRAC Bank said that bKash has continued to invest heavily in the process, method and technology to ensure compliance.
Kamal Quadir, CEO of bKash said that maintaining AML&CFT compliance is the culture of bKash.
The organization constantly works to ensure sustainable growth of MFS and prioritizes AML&CFT compliance for ensuring customer safety and trust, he said.