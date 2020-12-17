bKash holds workshop on sustainable growth for mobile money

Speakers in a workshop organised by bKash reiterated the importance of effective implementation of regulations on Anti-money Laundering (AML) and Combating the Financing of Terrorism (CFT) for sustainable growth of the fast-growing mobile financial services (MFS) sector.

Abu Hena Mohammad Razee Hassan, head of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) was present as the chief guest at the workshop titled ‘Essence of AML&CFT Compliance for Sustainable Growth of MFS Sector’ organised by bKash in collaboration with BFIU and Bangladesh Bank, said a press release.

Major general Sheikh Md Monirul Islam (retd), chief external and corporate affairs officer (CECAO) and chief anti-money laundering and compliance officer (CAMLCO) of bKash, in his key note presentation, highlighted the actions which have been taken by bKash to comply with the regulations stipulated in the AML&CFT law.