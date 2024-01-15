Meghna Bank holds Investors’ Meet and IM Launching event

Meghna Bank PLC has arranged an Investors’ Meet and Information Memorandum (IM) launching event for Star Ceramics Ltd. The bank shall act as lead arranger, facility agent and transaction advisor for this deal, according to a press release.

Under this arrangement, the Structured Finance Unit of the bank's Corporate Banking Division will raise an aggregate facility of Tk 1.75 billion from different banks and financial Institutions. The facility shall contain both debt and quasi equity products like preferential share.