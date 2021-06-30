Brac, Bangla Trac sign MoU to promote “Ami Probashi” app

Bangla Trac director Namir Ahmad said, ‘Ami Probashi’ is an initiative of the Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment to digitise the full system of the migration process.

“This app contains information on all the steps associated with going abroad legally. Users can scan and store necessary important documents including copies of their passports, job approval letters and National Identity Card in the app. The app also offers a list of detailed information and email addresses of the contact persons in different countries in case someone faces a problem abroad. We are expecting to make the app functional through BRAC.”

The app ‘Ami Probashi’ can be downloaded on play store.

Although the app has a list of 23 countries including the Middle East, the names of more countries will be available in the “other countries” section.