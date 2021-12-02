BRAC Bank organises seminar on ‘Transition from LIBOR’

The interactive session between the interbank participants took place at BRAC Bank head office in Dhaka on 28 November.
Inaugurating the seminar, Selim RF Hussain, managing director and CEO of BRAC Bank, said, “The transition away from LIBOR could be one of the most significant and complex challenges that financial markets would ever confront with.”
He emphasized on how market participants would play an important role in fostering productive discourse about the transition away from LIBOR to bring about an ultimately successful and timely transition.
Md Shaheen Iqbal, head of Treasury and Financial Institutions, and Mohammod Humayun Rashid, manager of Treasury and Financial Institutions, BRAC Bank, conducted the sessions.
They elaborated on the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) for USD and other alternative risk-free rates, their variants, calculation methodologies and implementation timeline regarding the transition towards these alternative rates.
The interbank treasury officials engaged in a lively discussion with the presenters on the issue.
With this session, market participants will be able to better prepare themselves for transition from LIBOR, which is phasing out after 31 December this year.