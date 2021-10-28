BRAC Bank wins ‘Best Bank for Women Entrepreneurs' award

BRAC Bank has won ‘Best Bank for Women Entrepreneurs’ award in the most prestigious platinum category of the Global SME Finance Forum Awards2021, said a press release.

The fastest growing bank in Bangladesh has been recognized by the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the SME Finance Forum for Innovations in Small Business Lending under the umbrella of its comprehensive Women Banking Initiative ‘TARA’.

Syed Abdul Momen, deputy managing director and head of SME Banking, BRAC Bank, received the award in Platinum Category as the award was formally announced at a virtual ceremony on 21 October 2021.