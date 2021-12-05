Brac, BGMEA ink MoU to ensure health, well-being of garment workers

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the health and nutritional well-being of apparel workers with Brac Saturday, reports UNB.

BGMEA and the Health, Nutrition and Population Programme (HNPP) of Brac will collaborate on capacity building and system strengthening in health centres within the garment factories and the ones being operated by the BGMEA.