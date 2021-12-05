Brac, BGMEA ink MoU to ensure health, well-being of garment workers

Both organisations will also work on evaluating the nutritional status of readymade garments (RMG) workers and provide supplements to address nutrition gaps.
Faruque Hassan, president of BGMEA, and AFM Shahidur Rahman, director of programme development, resource mobilisation and learning at Brac, signed the agreement.
Miran Ali, vice-president of BGMEA; Morseda Chowdhury, director of HNPP, SK Jenefa Jabbar, director of social compliance and safeguarding at Brac, Sohely Rahman, programme coordinator of HNPP, and Mithun Gupta, programme manager of Brac, were also present at the signing programme.