Local

Brac, BGMEA ink MoU to ensure health, well-being of garment workers

Prothom Alo English Desk
Brac, BGMEA ink MoU to ensure health, well-being of garment workers
Brac, BGMEA ink MoU to ensure health, well-being of garment workersUNB

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the health and nutritional well-being of apparel workers with Brac Saturday, reports UNB.

BGMEA and the Health, Nutrition and Population Programme (HNPP) of Brac will collaborate on capacity building and system strengthening in health centres within the garment factories and the ones being operated by the BGMEA.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Both organisations will also work on evaluating the nutritional status of readymade garments (RMG) workers and provide supplements to address nutrition gaps.

Faruque Hassan, president of BGMEA, and AFM Shahidur Rahman, director of programme development, resource mobilisation and learning at Brac, signed the agreement.

Advertisement

Miran Ali, vice-president of BGMEA; Morseda Chowdhury, director of HNPP, SK Jenefa Jabbar, director of social compliance and safeguarding at Brac, Sohely Rahman, programme coordinator of HNPP, and Mithun Gupta, programme manager of Brac, were also present at the signing programme.

Read more from Local
Post Comment
Advertisement