Buy sacrificial animals thru bKash at ‘Smart Bangladesh, Smart Haat’

The sellers are also benefited as they can cash out the payment received in their bKash merchant account from the agent point at the haat without any charge or can get it directly in their bank accounts. bKash agents are present at the cattle markets to ensure seamless Cash Out service for both buyers and sellers.

For the first time, Hasil management has also been digitised to ensure a full-fledged digital payment service for leaseholders of the cattle markets, buyers and sellers. Those who want to buy sacrificial animals with or without cash can pay the Hasil through bKash.

Customers will be able to easily pay the Hasil by scanning bKash QR code placed at different places of the cattle markets. On the other hand, the leaseholder can also Cash Out the payment coming in their bKash merchant accounts from the agent without any charge or receive it directly to their bank accounts. The opportunity to pay through bKash has made the payment management of the whole cattle market easier. Besides, it has been convenient and transparent for the leaseholders to keep track of all the Hasils received.