Buy sacrificial animals thru bKash at ‘Smart Bangladesh, Smart Haat’

The sellers are also benefited as they can cash out the payment received in their bKash merchant account from the agent point at the haat without any charge or can get it directly in their bank accounts. bKash agents are present at the cattle markets to ensure seamless Cash Out service for both buyers and sellers.
For the first time, Hasil management has also been digitised to ensure a full-fledged digital payment service for leaseholders of the cattle markets, buyers and sellers. Those who want to buy sacrificial animals with or without cash can pay the Hasil through bKash.
Customers will be able to easily pay the Hasil by scanning bKash QR code placed at different places of the cattle markets. On the other hand, the leaseholder can also Cash Out the payment coming in their bKash merchant accounts from the agent without any charge or receive it directly to their bank accounts. The opportunity to pay through bKash has made the payment management of the whole cattle market easier. Besides, it has been convenient and transparent for the leaseholders to keep track of all the Hasils received.
To facilitate cattle sellers and leaseholders with bKash account, arrangements for opening ‘Personal Retail Account’ (PRA) are available at the cattle markets. The daily cash-out limit of these PRAs will not be applicable and the monthly limit has been increased to Tk 1 million from Tk 300,000 according to new guidelines of Bangladesh Bank. Similarly, the monthly transaction limit of receiving payments has been increased from Tk 500,000 to 1 million. After 12 July, the daily transaction limit will return to its previous state as per this directive.
As part of building a digital Bangladesh, Bangladesh Bank and DNCC are conducting this pilot project “Smart Bangladesh, Smart Haat” to reduce cash dependency in cattle markets, give security to buyers and sellers and prevent fraudulent activities. The ministry of fisheries and livestock and the Bangladesh dairy farmers association are collaborators in this initiative. bKash, the country’s largest mobile financial services provider, is available as MFS payment partner in each of these cattle markets.