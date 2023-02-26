ZTE shares insights at BASIS Soft Expo 2023

ZTE Corporation has shared its insights with communication technology experts worldwide on the next-generation communication technology for developing smart Bangladesh vision at the BASIS Soft Expo - 2023 in Dhaka.

This exhibition was held from 23 to 26 February at the Bangabandhu Bangladesh China Friendship Exhibition Centre, reports UNB.

According to BASIS, 300 exhibitors have participated in the exhibition, and more than one lakh visitors over the 4 days.