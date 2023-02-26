ZTE shares insights at BASIS Soft Expo 2023

During the event, Ma Liang, CTO of ZTE Bangladesh, delivered a speech on the '5G and loT Opportunities. Ma Liang highlighted the role of ZTE in the 12-year journey of Digital Bangladesh.
At the same time, he highlighted various aspects of ZTE's ability to provide the most advanced technology and the potential contribution of ZTE as a partner in building Smart Bangladesh.
For 5G, technological innovation has continuously broken the ceiling, achieved more possibilities, and even prepared for unknown demands in the future.
“We hope that the evolution of 5G will enable everyoneZTE and the whole society to meet their own development needs,” she added.
ZTE will first ensure advanced 5G technology in the journey of Smart Bangladesh. At the same time, it will work with various educational institutions and government organizations for the purpose of creating suitable manpower in the field of data science and its other related areas such as artificial intelligence,loT, and machine learning.
Through this, ZTE wants to play an active role in ensuring all kinds of smart services in Bangladesh including Smart Citizens, and Smart City.