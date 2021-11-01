City Bank arranges long-term financing for 162 MW power plant at Manikganj

Under the syndication arrangements, City Bank arranged long term loan facilities totalling Tk 7.42 billion (742 crore) from Bank Asia Limited, Eastern Bank Limited and itself.
City Bank participated in the syndication with Tk 2.17 billion (217 crore) and provided credit guarantee of Tk 5.25 billion (525 crore) against which Bank Asia and Eastern Bank have financed their part.
The financial closure ceremony took place at Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel. Tahzeeb Alam Siddique, lawmaker and managing director of Manikganj Power Generations Limited, Mashrur Arefin, managing director and CEO of City Bank, Md Arfan Ali, president and managing director of Bank Asia Limited and Ahmed Shaheen, deputy managing director and head of corporate banking Bangladesh at Eastern Bank Limited, were present at the event.
Sheikh Mohammad Maroof, additional managing director, Mostafa Moin, CEO, Manikganj Power Generations Limited, Mohammad Jahangir Alam, cluster head, public sector, PPP & service sector, City Bank and Mahbub Jamil, head of structured finance, City Bank were also present.