City Bank launches Shariah-based ‘City Islamic’ banking

Senior officials of City Bank and journalists from various print, electronic and online media outlets were also at the event.
From now on, City Bank customers can avail the Islamic banking services offered under Shariah law in addition to the conventional banking at its over 150 branches, sub-branches, Citygem and SME centers across the country.
Customers will also be able to avail Islamic banking services through City Bank's world-class Digital Banking app ‘Citytouch’. In addition, City Bank introduced the country's first American Express Islamic credit and debit card for Islamic customers at the event.
In order to ensure an interest-free profit distribution, City Islamic provides profit among its customers through an investment income sharing ratio system. Unlike other banks, City Islamic will not announce pre-determined profit rates for depositors.
In the newly launched City Islamic banking system, customers will be able to avail benefits ranging from personal banking to corporate banking and trade.
City Bank chairman Aziz Al Kaiser said, ‘The importance of Islamic banking in the economy is immense now. Therefore, ‘City Islamic’ was launched with the aim of providing fully Shariah based banking services considering the demands of the customers.’
City Bank vice chairman Hossain Khaled said, ‘Needless to say, our customers have played an important role in bringing us to where we are today. We hope they will be by our side in the future too.’
City Bank managing director and CEO Mashrur Arefin, in his welcome speech, expressed determination to move ahead in attaining excellence in Islamic banking business on a priority basis.