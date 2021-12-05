City Bank launches Shariah-based ‘City Islamic’ banking

City Bank has launched its redesigned Islamic banking service, ‘City Islamic’. The service was inaugurated at a press conference at The Westin Hotel Dhaka on Saturday, said a press release.

City Bank chairman Aziz Al Kaiser, vice chairman Hossain Khaled, Shariah supervisory cCommittee chairman Md Anwar Hosain Molla, managing director and CEO Mashrur Arefin and additional managing director Sheikh Mohammad Maroof were present at the occasion.