Daraz Express celebrates 3rd anniversary, gears up for One-Day Sale 11.11

Daraz founder and CEO Bjarke Mikkelsen said DEX was launched to provide a more seamless and integrated service for both sellers and customers, and open up commerce across the region. “This is an important milestone for our business and DEX has been a huge success. It has grown significantly over the past three years with more than 240 logistics facilities across South Asia, enabling us to deliver over six million packages each month.”

“It is not only allowing us to connect buyers to customers across geographically challenging markets but the efficiencies we have created through our digitalised offering have enabled us to deliver packages 1-2 days faster than other service providers at a reduced cost and higher success rates,” he added.