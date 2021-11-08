Daraz Express celebrates 3rd anniversary, gears up for One-Day Sale 11.11

Daraz founder and CEO Bjarke Mikkelsen said DEX was launched to provide a more seamless and integrated service for both sellers and customers, and open up commerce across the region. “This is an important milestone for our business and DEX has been a huge success. It has grown significantly over the past three years with more than 240 logistics facilities across South Asia, enabling us to deliver over six million packages each month.”
“It is not only allowing us to connect buyers to customers across geographically challenging markets but the efficiencies we have created through our digitalised offering have enabled us to deliver packages 1-2 days faster than other service providers at a reduced cost and higher success rates,” he added.
Khondoker Tasfin Alam, COO, Daraz, said, “Ever since its inception, DEX has been an immense success for us. It paved a new way to connect buyers to customers across the country, including the outposts. As we prepare for the exciting 11.11 event, we hope to provide instant and seamless service for both the sellers and customers during and beyond this special event.”
DEX was launched in 2018. Since then, it has witnessed rapid growth with delivering close to 300,000 packages daily.
Currently, DEX supports over two-thirds of the deliveries purchased on Daraz’s platform and employs close to 5,000 delivery persons. It is also equipped with 450 van and more than 1800 two wheelers.
This year, Daraz also marked its footprint on 64 districts of the country, according to the press release.