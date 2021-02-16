Daraz introduces ‘Gold & Diamond’ category for jewellery lovers

The country’s largest online marketplace Daraz Bangladesh (https://www.daraz.com.bd/#) for the first time has launched the ‘Gold & Diamond’ category on their platform to delight shoppers and make their online buying experience more rewarding.

Under this category, shopaholics will make the most out of different offers and save as much money as possible. In this regard, the Category Director of Daraz Fashion and General Merchandising, Sumia Rahman, said, “There will be myriads of offers and discount options under the newly-introduced category which will definitely turn the experience of hackneyed online purchase into a more gratifying one for the shoppers. Instead of showrooming, shopaholics can now avail of different discounts and get rewarded here at Daraz.”