NPOLY Group introduces OCEAN brand’s pipe-fittings, tanks
NPOLY Group has launched its new brand "OCEAN," which offers pipe-fittings and tanks, aimed at meeting the growing demand across the country.
The brand will focus on reaching the grassroots levels, including district and union areas, the group said in a press release, adding the product range of this brand includes pipes and fittings, tanks, water taps, solvent cement, and more.
The brand was launched through an event at the NPOLY House, with the presence of all company officials.
Addressing the occasion, Riad Mahmud, managing director of NPOLY Group, said, "With 37 years of experience, NPOLY Group has become a trusted brand in the pipe-fittings sector. However, we have yet to reach many of the remote districts and unions in the country. To address this, we have launched the 'OCEAN' brand, which will meet the needs of these underserved regions.”
He also said the sales team will initially begin operations in 30 remote districts, delivering quality products and services in line with consumer demands."
Mahmudul Islam, sales director of the PVC sector at NPOLY, added, "Today marks the beginning of our new brand, “Ocean”, which our sales team is committed to delivering to the consumer’s doorstep. While we have secured a strong presence in urban and industrial areas, there is still a significant opportunity to expand in district and union markets. With the launch of “Ocean”, we are set to embark on that journey."
The event was attended by key members of the organising team, including head of marketing Rakib Ahmed, and brand manager Foysal Hossen. HR GM Md Almas Hossain Khan was also there.
Representing the sales team were DGM Makbul Ahamed and Iftekhar Sayem Parvez. Also present were AHM Nasir Uddin, Selim Rana, Pijush Mondal, Razib Kumar Banik, and Nazrul Islam Arafat.