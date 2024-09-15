NPOLY Group introduces OCEAN brand’s pipe-fittings, tanks

NPOLY Group has launched its new brand "OCEAN," which offers pipe-fittings and tanks, aimed at meeting the growing demand across the country.

The brand will focus on reaching the grassroots levels, including district and union areas, the group said in a press release, adding the product range of this brand includes pipes and fittings, tanks, water taps, solvent cement, and more.

The brand was launched through an event at the NPOLY House, with the presence of all company officials.