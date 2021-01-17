Dhaka WASA awards 37 banks for bill collection

Local Government Rural Development and Cooperatives (LGRD) minister Md Tajul Islam on Saturday awarded ‘Bill Collection Award-2019-20’ to 37 banks in recognition of their performance in collection of bills.
The awards, given by Dhaka WASA, were handed over to the managing directors of 37 public and private banks at a ceremony held at the Dhaka WASA Bhaban, said a press release.
The minister said though work of maintaining city’s drainage system was handed over to two city corporations by the Dhaka WASA, the ministry will lay out a work plan for the two city corporations next week, reports BSS.
“In line with the plan of the two mayors, a new work plan will be chalked out by the ministry. Everything will be done to make Dhaka a modern and livable city,” he added.
Regarding the piling of waste in Aminbazar, Tajul said he started working on the waste management of the capital soon after taking charge as a minister.
Plans have been taken to set up an incineration plant at Aminbazar to generate electricity from waste and the process will start soon. He said that incineration plants will be set up in all city corporations and districts.