Dhaka WASA awards 37 banks for bill collection

Local Government Rural Development and Cooperatives (LGRD) minister Md Tajul Islam on Saturday awarded ‘Bill Collection Award-2019-20’ to 37 banks in recognition of their performance in collection of bills.

The awards, given by Dhaka WASA, were handed over to the managing directors of 37 public and private banks at a ceremony held at the Dhaka WASA Bhaban, said a press release.

The minister said though work of maintaining city’s drainage system was handed over to two city corporations by the Dhaka WASA, the ministry will lay out a work plan for the two city corporations next week, reports BSS.