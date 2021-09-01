Dnet appoints new CEO

As a founder member of Dnet, Shahadat Hossain has serving its governing body since 2019. He was the chief strategy officer before promoted to CEO.
Shahadat Hossain began his professional career in 1991 and worked in mid and senior levels of management in international and public limited companies both in the service and manufacturing industries.
He also taught marketing for over 14 years in North America. He taught at Sprott School of Business, Carleton University, Canada and SUNY Potsdam, NY, USA.
His published research on service innovation received the Outstanding Research Award from The Institute of Business and Finance Research, USA.
Shahadat Hossain also is a business and marketing consultant and is the founder of a marketing and IT company.
A not-for-profit social enterprise, Dnet has been providing solutions and implemented various development projects for the improvement of the life of women, children and youth in Bangladesh and beyond for the last 20 years.