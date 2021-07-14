Energypac website updated for better customer engagement

Besides its specialised power generation venture “Energypac Power Generation Ltd (EPGL)”, Energypac also has years of experience and industry expertise in construction machinery and material handling, light and heavy-duty vehicle management, energy management solutions, LPG, RMG, and other sectors.
The website has been reorganised to cater to the visitors’ queries regarding all of these, making the communication between the company and its customers more fruitful than ever before.
Humayun Rashid, managing director of Energypac Power Generation Ltd, said, “All industries across the world are gradually shifting to digital format because this is the ultimate tool of embracing the future.”
“At Energypac, we always opt to follow such global trends to sustain our growth momentum. As a part of that, our official website has been updated with a refined and sharper look. We believe that this change will reflect very positively in our customer engagements,” he added.