Ericsson named leader in global 5G network infrastructure

Business consulting firm Frost & Sullivan has named Ericsson as the market leader in the global 5G network infrastructure in 2020 with over 130 commercial 5G agreements with unique communications service providers and 83 live 5G networks around the world.
In its latest report, Frost & Sullivan independently plotted the top 20 companies from a field of more than 100 global industry participants in the Frost Radar. These companies either lead the market overall, lead a market segment, or were thought leaders in certain segments, said a press release on Wednesday.
According to Frost & Sullivan, the 5G network infrastructure market includes radio access networks (RAN), transport networks and core networks, which may include one or more edge networks, it added.
The Frost Radar reveals the market position of companies in a particular industry using their Growth and Innovation scores as highlighted in the Frost Radar methodology.
Ericsson Bangladesh head Abdus Salam said, “Recognition as the leader in Frost & Sullivan’s Frost Radar™ highlights our technology leadership, market competitiveness, innovation and most importantly, our commitment to our customers.”
“We have always been driven by our unwavering focus on R&D to bring the best-in-class product solutions and we will continue to build on our 4G/5G portfolio to best serve our customers’ needs,” he added.
Growth and Innovation indices
The Frost Radar measures growth rates and absolute revenue, combining them with several other factors to measure a company’s performance along the growth axis. It also measures innovation for each company by assessing its product portfolio, examining how scalable its innovations are and looking at the efficacy of its R&D strategy, as well as other factors.
Commenting on Ericsson and the growth index, Troy Morley, senior industry analyst, Frost & Sullivan’s Information & Communication Technology group, says: “As a leader in the 4G infrastructure market, Ericsson enters the 5G market with a large customer base. The company has done an excellent job keeping its current customers and adding new customers…”
“Ericsson maintains a significant pipeline of customers that have yet to move to 5G but will over the coming years. Ericsson has spent the past few years adjusting its overall strategy to focus on profitability. The company recently indicated that the turnaround has been successful, and the company has significantly improved profitability and its financial position,” he added
In February, Ericsson was also named a leader in the 2021 Magic Quadrant for 5G Network Infrastructure for Communications Service Providers by independent IT research and advisory company, Gartner.