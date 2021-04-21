Ericsson named leader in global 5G network infrastructure

Business consulting firm Frost & Sullivan has named Ericsson as the market leader in the global 5G network infrastructure in 2020 with over 130 commercial 5G agreements with unique communications service providers and 83 live 5G networks around the world.

In its latest report, Frost & Sullivan independently plotted the top 20 companies from a field of more than 100 global industry participants in the Frost Radar. These companies either lead the market overall, lead a market segment, or were thought leaders in certain segments, said a press release on Wednesday.

According to Frost & Sullivan, the 5G network infrastructure market includes radio access networks (RAN), transport networks and core networks, which may include one or more edge networks, it added.

The Frost Radar reveals the market position of companies in a particular industry using their Growth and Innovation scores as highlighted in the Frost Radar methodology.