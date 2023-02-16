Energypac wins Superbrands award

Leading energy, power and engineering company Energypac Power Generation Ltd (EPGL) was awarded the most prestigious Superbrand status 2023-24, said a press release.

Super brand is a global arbiter for brands which operates in 90 countries around the world. Launched in 1994, Superbrands has become the most prominent success symbol for brands. Superbrands are selected through a process which involves independent and voluntary panels of experts from a range of backgrounds, known as the ‘Brand Council’.