ILFSL, Sonar Bangla Capital Management ink MoU

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between International Leasing and Financial Services Limited (ILFSL) and Shonar Bangla Capital Management Limited (SBCML) recently to facilitate corporate-advisory and issue-management services, said a press release.

The signing ceremony was held at the ILFSL head office at DR Tower in capital’s Paltan.

ILFSL’s chairman Md Nazrul Islam Khan and sales director Md Mashiur Rahman as SBCML’s chief executive officer Imam Hossain signed the MoU on behalf of their respective sides.

ILFSL board member Syed Abu Nasser Bakhtiar Ahmed, Mohammad Shafiqul Islam, Brigadier General (retd) Mohammad Meftaul Karim, Muhammad Ashraf Ali, Mohammad Enamul Hasan and senior officers of Sonar Bangla Capital Management Limited (SBCML) were present at the event.

Earlier, the ILFSL’s board of directors approved the execution of an agreement with Sonar Bangla Capital Management Limited to convert the deposits and liabilities of the institution into shares.

It has also decided to implement the share conversion process subject to the approval of all regulatory bodies, according to the press release.

