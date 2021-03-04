GP, UNDP team up to empower youth in Bangladesh

The MoU emerged in the context of the post-Covid world as a collective effort to empower Bangladesh’s young workforce by identifying opportunities for development, employment, entrepreneurship, and investment opportunities.

A large percentage of this population is expected to contribute to the country's economy. But due to various impediments, including the unprecedented Covid-19 crisis, reaping the benefits of this youth dividend is threatened, it reads.

The release further said the MoU will focus the organisations, along with relevant stakeholders from government, development and private sectors, on efforts to facilitate the vision “Economic Opportunities for All” and to become leading enablers of catalysing a conducive environment for enhanced economic opportunity.