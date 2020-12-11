Grameenphone partners with MBSTU for accessible online classes

On the occasion of signing this contact, Professor Md Alauddin, vice-chancellor, Mawlana Bhashani Science and Technology University, said, "The Covid-19 pandemic has interrupted our lives with many challenges and yet we have to overcome all the challenges and move forward. There is no alternative to joint initiatives and endeavours to navigate through this dire time effectively. In the current unprecedented situation, continuing online educational activities is very important considering the future of our next generation. Therefore, we are delighted to sign the MOU with Grameenphone so that our students can continue their online education seamlessly."

Shaon Azad, Head, Emerging Accounts, Business Division, Grameenphone, said, “The continuation of the pandemic threatens the infrastructure of the education system. Education is a nation’s backbone as it plays a critical role in technological development and teaches various skills, values, and awareness. A negative effect on the education sector will have a disastrous impact on the economy. Thus, as a digital partner of Bangladesh, it is our utmost responsibility to help the educational institutions to conduct online classes conveniently during a crisis. We have always tried to provide simplified solutions to everyone, and thus, we are pleased to sign the agreement with Mawlana Bhashani Science and Technology University to provide data for the students.”

The signing ceremony was attended by officials from Grameenphone, including Shaon Azad, head, Emerging Accounts, Business Division, and Shabbir Hossain, head, Product, Partnerships, and Ops, Business Division. Top officials from Mawlana Bhashani Science and Technology University were also present in the ceremony, including Professor Md. Alauddin, vice-chancellor, Professor Sajjad Waheed, director, ICT Cell, Professor ASM Saifullah, director, Students Counselling and Guidance, Professor Md. Sirajul Islam, proctor and Dr Md Touhidul Islam, registrar.