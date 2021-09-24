Grameenphone partners with Wipro for advanced network management

About GP’s partnership with Wipro, he said: “We are taking a significant leap forward in our ability to manage our network, and excel further in meeting our customers’ expectations. In addition, this partnership will bring in global expertise and future-fit capabilities and create global career opportunities for Bangladeshi talent.”

Bhavya Kapoor, managing director of Wipro for Southeast Asia said: “Wipro’s primary focus is to accelerate Grameenphone’s growth by leveraging our global strength and providing progressive and innovative localised technology solutions.”