Grameenphone receives Visa Excellence Awards

Grameenphone has been recognised for 'Excellence in E-commerce Merchant Acceptance' at the Visa Excellence Awards 2019-2020, for the highest number of online Visa transactions in the country.

The achievement recognises GP's effort in innovation, digitalisation, and also digitally savvy GP customers' who add value through Grameenphone's digital assets like MyGP, GP Web, GPAY, Online Shop, and Skitto, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, says a press release.

Visa held the 'Visa Leadership Conclave: Digitising Bangladesh' virtually on 15 October with senior representatives from Visa and various banks, fintech, and MFS present.

Through this event, awards in multiple categories have been handed over to the country's leading brands for their excellent performance and partnership.

The 'Visa Excellence Award' signifies Grameenphone's customer-focused operational designs inspired by their endeavor to explore the endless possibilities on the connectivity horizon, the press release says.

Chief digital and strategy officer of Grameenphone Solaiman Alam said Grameenphone dedicates this award to its customers.

"Grameenphone always thrives in bringing innovative solutions to add value and convenience to customers' lives. In this regard, we are facilitating and encouraging cashless transactions ensuring privacy, security with strong encryptions," he added.

