Grameenphone receives Visa Excellence Awards

Grameenphone has been recognised for 'Excellence in E-commerce Merchant Acceptance' at the Visa Excellence Awards 2019-2020, for the highest number of online Visa transactions in the country.

The achievement recognises GP's effort in innovation, digitalisation, and also digitally savvy GP customers' who add value through Grameenphone's digital assets like MyGP, GP Web, GPAY, Online Shop, and Skitto, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, says a press release.