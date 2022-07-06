Grey Advertising wins Cannes Lions again

Bangladesh has yet again held its head high in the international arena by winning both a Silver Lion and a Bronze Lion at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, said a press release.

Often dubbed the Oscars of global advertising, the Cannes Lions festival is held in Cannes, France every year. Yet, even with thousands of submissions sent in from across the world, Grey Advertising Bangladesh with IPDC Finance and Amal foundation fought through over one hundred shortlisted submissions with their project, The Child Marriage Prevention Loan.