Health Hub, country’s first digital health aggregator platform, launched

State minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak was the chief guest of the event. Kaan Terzioglu, group chief executive officer of VEON, Erik Aas, chief executive officer of Banglalink, Raihan Shamsi, managing director of Healthcare Information System, William Delylle, chief executive officer of DocTime, and other high officials of the organisations were present.
‘Health Hub’ offers both instant and long-term healthcare solutions with multiple facilities such as doctor consultation, insurance, self-health tracking tool, home sample collection, medicine delivery, and discounts.
Banglalink customers can access the facilities by subscribing to exclusive daily, monthly, and yearly packages. Details about ‘Health Hub’ are available on Banglalink’s website and MyBL app.
Addressing the event, Zunaid Ahmed Palak said, “Our healthcare sector has already started reaping benefits of digitalisation. This kind of collaborative endeavour can accelerate the digitalisation of this sector further and make medical services more accessible to our citizens. I want to thank Banglalink and all ‘Health Hub’ partners for coming forward with an innovative healthcare approach.”
Kaan Terzioglu said, “Banglalink’s launch of Health Hub is a remarkable initiative as it draws together all the main healthcare providers in the country into a single, accessible digital service that will provide major benefits for the people of Bangladesh. Health Hub also extends the portfolio of digital operator services that VEON offers.”
Erik Aas said, “Banglalink is always enthusiastic about joining forces with different organizations to make its digital platforms more impactful. Following our successful foray into a few key areas, we are partnering with renowned digital healthcare service providers to expand our horizons. As a digital aggregator, we are enabling millions of our customers to receive quality healthcare services from any corner of the country.”
Banglalink is committed to enhancing its customers’ lifestyles by providing best-in-class digital facilities and providing top-notch healthcare services at an affordable rate is just a start, according to the press release.