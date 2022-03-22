Health Hub, country’s first digital health aggregator platform, launched

Banglalink officially launched ‘Health Hub,’ the first-ever digital health aggregator platform in Bangladesh, at an event on Tuesday, said a press release.

Introduced as a feature in the MyBL app, it will be a one-stop healthcare solution for Banglalink customers.

Users can avail a wide array of affordable digital health services provided by ‘Health Hub’ partners - Daktarbhai, DocTime, and Pulse - through this platform.