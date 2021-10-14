Huawei brings four upgrades to CloudCampus 3.0 Solution

Chinese telecom giant Huawei recently announced four upgrades to its CloudCampus 3.0 Solution at Huawei Connect 2021 to bolster experience-centric campus networks and enable the enterprises to reap benefits of growing digitalisation.

Huawei has come up with four upgrades – all-new Wi-Fi 6 APs, "Solar System" campus switches, enterprise-class "cloud on-ramp" converged gateways and intelligent operations and maintenance (O&M) practices – that will define its CloudCampus 3.0 Solution.