Huawei donates 4,000 blankets to cold-affected people in Natore

Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Limited distributed 4,000 blankets to the cold-stricken elderly people in Singra upazila of the northern district of Natore.

The distribution was successfully carried out in collaboration of local NGO Polli Sree Unnayan Sangstha for last few days, while a handover ceremony was held in Dhaka recently, said a press release on Friday.

State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Division, Zunaid Ahmed Palak joined the event as the chief guest.

He said, “Winter in rural Bangladesh is very different than in cities like Dhaka. It can be quite harsh and relentless for the underprivileged people in rural areas, especially the elderly, as they don’t have adequate resources to tackle the cold.”

Palak thanked Huawei for its efforts for developing Bangladesh ICT and taking care of the country’s community in need.

Chief Executive Office of Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh), Zhang Zhengjun said, “As a localised global ICT solution provider in Bangladesh, Huawei has grown in Bangladesh for 21 years.”

“Besides helping Bangladesh to embrace digitalization, we would also like to stand alongside people through several initiatives in different circumstances,” he added.

Zhengjun said they witnessed the sufferings of the people during the winter for the last few years. “Thus, the blankets distribution is the symbol of our heartfelt gesture to them.”