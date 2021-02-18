Huawei partners with BUET to set up first ICT Academy

In the next two years, more than 700,000 new jobs will be created in the global ICT sector. And the massive expansion of the sector in the next ten years is likely to result in a shortage of about 70 million ICT professionals.

Huawei wants to run a special ICT academy in association with engineering universities in Bangladesh so that ICT students in Bangladesh can carve a niche for themselves in the global professional market.

This special ICT Academy will be set up in the BUET building by April this year, where technology and equipment will be ensured. There will be connectivity through which BUET students will have the opportunity to communicate with more than 1,200 instructors from around the world.

There will be 83 certification programs on 19 different subjects. The course and certification will be coordinated by Huawei Authorized Information and Network Academy (HAINA), which is basically the Huawei-BUET ICT Academy in Bangladesh.