Huawei partners with BUET to set up first ICT Academy

Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) has partnered with Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Thursday to set up the first ICT Academy in the country, said a press release.
Linzhijun, vice president, Enterprise Business Group, Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) and Satya Prasad Majumder, vice-chancellor of BUET, has signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations at the signing ceremony held at BUET council building.
Deputy minister for education Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury joined online as the chief guest on the occasion. Tao Guangyao, COO of Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh), other senior officials of Huawei and BUET teachers were also present.
In the next two years, more than 700,000 new jobs will be created in the global ICT sector. And the massive expansion of the sector in the next ten years is likely to result in a shortage of about 70 million ICT professionals.
Huawei wants to run a special ICT academy in association with engineering universities in Bangladesh so that ICT students in Bangladesh can carve a niche for themselves in the global professional market.
This special ICT Academy will be set up in the BUET building by April this year, where technology and equipment will be ensured. There will be connectivity through which BUET students will have the opportunity to communicate with more than 1,200 instructors from around the world.
There will be 83 certification programs on 19 different subjects. The course and certification will be coordinated by Huawei Authorized Information and Network Academy (HAINA), which is basically the Huawei-BUET ICT Academy in Bangladesh.
Students will be given three types of grade certificates based on their achievements from this ICT Academy - associate, professional, and expert. In this process, students will be able to adapt themselves to the job market, and finally, a job fair will be organized for them.
Established as a non-profit education program, the academy will focus on two issues. One of these is to provide training and learning solutions to meet the needs of the ICT sector, whereas the other one is to create a talent ecosystem for the ICT sector. According to the plan, 250 students from BUET will participate in this training.
Deputy minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury said, “Education, especially ICT education, is very important for the progress of any country. Our girls and boys have been glorifying our name in the world for quite some time. But we still have a long way to go. The steps that Huawei and BUET are going to take to accelerate this journey are very promising. I would like to thanks Huawei and BUET to have this very significant initiative. In the coming days, the demand for skilled human resources in the ICT sector will increase. And I will be very happy when our boys and girls will play a role in the development of not only our country but the whole world.”
Vice-chancellor of BUET Dr Satya Prasad Majumder said, “Huawei is a trusted name worldwide, and so we are very glad to collaborate with the company to ensure a solid execution of the ICT Academy’s establishment and operations. We previously collaborated with Huawei for our GSM Lab, where Huawei’s contribution was very noteworthy. We must prepare for the upcoming 4th Industrial revolution, and the ICT Academy will surely help us on this regard. We believe that this initiative will undoubtedly add a new dimension to the quality of teaching that BUET has maintained over the decades.”
Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) COO Tao Guangyao said, “A country cannot find benefit without developing the skills of the youth. Opportunities for open global education are much needed for students. Such an opportunity enhances their thinking ability manifolds. As the ICT field is emerging with new discoveries every moment, it is necessary to unify those and create new utilities for the society. For the last 22 years, we have been working for the development of the ICT sector in Bangladesh. At the same time, we want the boys and girls of this country to acquire more skills, work together for the country. That’s why we have decided to set up this Huawei-BUET ICT academy.”
Huawei plans to set up more than 900 such ICT academies around the world, and every year more than 45,000 students will receive education from these academies. So far, the academy has started its activities in several other countries, including Pakistan, Zambia, and China.