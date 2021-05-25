Huawei receives bKash’s Partner Recognition Award

Chines mobile giant and information and communications technology (ICT) solutions and service provider Huawei received the ‘Partner Recognition Award’ from bKash, the leading mobile financial service in Bangladesh, said a press release.

The award was announced at the virtual ‘Partner Recognition Program,’ organised by bKash Limited recently.

A subsidiary of BRAC Bank, bKash, has revolutionized mobile financial services and popularized mobile wallets and payments in Bangladesh over the last few years while Huawei has been a strategic partner of bKash since 2017 and helped the latter on many fronts to register the phenomenal growth.