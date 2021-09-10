Huawei’s Asia Pacific Target Network Conference held

At this conference, Huawei worked with leading regional operators such as PLDT, Telkom Indonesia, Globe, and CMI, etc., to discuss the latest trends, standards progress, and innovation capabilities of Internet Protocol Version 6+ (IPv6+).
Hank Chen, president of Router Product Line at Huawei, delivered the keynote speech on ‘Build Intelligent Cloud-Network Based on IPv6+ for Digital Transformation’.
In his keynote speech, Chen addressed that the intelligent cloud network built based on “IPv6+” capabilities will promote the digital development of individuals, enterprises, and households and enable carriers to succeed in business.
With the rapid development of the digital economy, carriers’ ICT infrastructure has become the foundation for digitalization. In the Asia Pacific region, more and more enterprises are accelerating their digitalization process, with the growth rate of their cloud spend exceeding 34 per cent.
The migration of individual users to the new generation of mobile networks has been accelerated. The average DoU has increased by over 70 per cent in the past year.
Both home broadband services and private lines are developed to be interactive. The traffic of high-value services such as HD video and remote office services are increased by 10 times.
And Huawei’s all-scenario integrated bearer solution and NetEngine series routers enable carriers to develop enterprise, individual, and home services.
The NetEngine series intelligent routers provide a full-service platform. The aggregation, metro, and backbone networks provide 400GE ultra-broadband capability with the optimal power consumption per bit, implementing low-carbon IP networks.
Chen highlighted that the IP industry is undergoing a huge change. In this scenario, the Industry should be more active in practicing application deployment of “IPv6+” capabilities and promote the development of the “IPv6+” industry by using massive applications in mobile bearer, enterprise, smart healthcare, smart education, and smart home scenarios, helping carriers to accelerate the construction of cloud network capabilities and inspire the digital potential.