IFC inks deal with BFIU to develop eKYC infrastructure

Under the current KYC protocol for opening new accounts, customers need to present their national identity (NID) cards in person and financial institutions (FI) must authenticate and keep a record manually printing the NID.

The process is time-consuming, costly, and inconvenient for both clients and FIs. Moreover, in-person account opening has become more difficult amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the development of eKYC will help in social distancing.

Once in place, the eKYC infrastructure will not only cut time and cost of client on boarding, but it will help reach more customers digitally, thus, reducing the number of unbanked people, particularly the underserved such as small business owners and women entrepreneurs.