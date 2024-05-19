TECNO CAMON 30 Series to hit Bangladesh market soon
After captivating innumerable smartphone users in different markets across the world, TECNO, a premium smartphone brand, is all set to bring in smartphones from its CAMON 30 series, said a press release.
CAMON 30 series is anticipated to hit the local market with an aspiration to enhance the smartphone experience.
There are hints that devices from this series will be facilitated with formidable camera systems that will redefine the idea of camera phone in the local market.
Global releases states that smartphone enthusiasts may get the taste of AI-powered imaging technology. At least, this is what tech experts are assuming because of TECNO's collaboration with SONY.
TECNO has already earned repute for its handy features among the users and with these latest offerings from CAMON series, they aim to add new dimension to the overall experience.
This series is teased to live up to the expectations of smartphone afficionados with power-packed features. For such a thing coming into shape, smartphone lovers have to wait a bit longer as the brand gears up to launch new phones from the CAMON series.