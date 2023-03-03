Local

ISD holds inclusion symposium for children with special needs

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Courtesy

International School Dhaka (ISD) has collaborated with Bangladesh Finance to organise an inclusion symposium for the first time in Bangladesh. The event took place at ISD campus on 3 March.

The event was focused on children with special needs and how schools can include more diverse learners in the everyday classroom in Bangladesh, read a press release.

It is the right of every child to receive quality education to develop their skills and realise their full potential, regardless of all their challenges.

The event keynote speaker was Daniel Sobel, CEO of Inclusion Expert; chair, International Forums of Inclusion Practitioners; and Founder, of Global Inclusive Teaching Initiative. He is also the consultant and advisor to schools, regional and national governments, UNESCO, the UN, and the EU.

He conducted two workshops – ‘Establishing the Inclusive Classroom’ and ‘How to Tackle the most Challenging Scenarios.’

The first workshop allowed participants to learn and discuss inclusion from being something that takes a huge amount of effort and money outside of classrooms to something quite simple and can be done in all settings, universally by every teacher.

Participants also left the workshops with many practical ideas they could do in their classes. The second workshop focused on behavior. Sobel introduced several models and approaches that can help people to diminish numerous behavioral challenges and discussed the most challenging scenarios of any school.

A total of 25 workshops were conducted during the event, and representatives from several NGOs led these sessions along with ISD faculties. Guest speakers from several NGOs include Ashique Selim, consultant psychiatrist, PHWC; Thuji Grace, clinical head, Inner Circle Private Limited; Jayne Nadarajoo, founding director, ASPIRE Center for Inclusive Education and Training; Nazish Arman, Suchona Foundation; Pranay Bhuiyan, Suchona Foundation; and Ganesh Kanapathy, Co-Founder, The GUILD International College. Additionally, Kuri Chisim, Khalid Afif Mehran, and Farasha Khan conducted workshops and they are ECD Program Specialists, Faculty Members, Masters in ECD Program, and Psychologists, IED, from BRAC.

The event allowed people to expand their knowledge, strengthened their resilience, and increased their capacity for inclusion. It has been a fantastic event for professional development opportunities, especially for those working with children with special needs or related fields.

