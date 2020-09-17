KSA resumes international flight operations

The Saudi government has resumed international flight operations which remained suspended due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) issued a circular to airlines in this regard.

Valid visa or valid iqama holders can travel to and from Saudi Arabia, it said.

Biman operates 21 flights weekly from four destinations - Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah.

According to the circular, Airlines are permitted to carry GCC citizens passengers to/from the kingdom. Besides, the airlines are permitted to carry non-Saudi passengers holding a valid visa to and from the kingdom.