KSA resumes international flight operations

The Saudi government has resumed international flight operations which remained suspended due to COVID-19 pandemic.
The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) issued a circular to airlines in this regard.
Valid visa or valid iqama holders can travel to and from Saudi Arabia, it said.
Biman operates 21 flights weekly from four destinations - Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah.
According to the circular, Airlines are permitted to carry GCC citizens passengers to/from the kingdom. Besides, the airlines are permitted to carry non-Saudi passengers holding a valid visa to and from the kingdom.
The passengers are not allowed to board flight unless they provide a negative result (PCR) test from a verified laboratory abroad and it must be done not later than 48 hours before arriving to the kingdom.
Passengers mentioned above, entering and exiting the Kingdom, shall be in accordance with the (COVID-19) health prevention controls and measures issued by the Ministry of Health, it said.
Meanwhile, Biman Bangladesh Airlines authorities said they will resume its flight operation to Saudi Arabia after getting approval from the authorities concerned of the Saudi government.
All the passengers will be informed about the schedule of the flights later.