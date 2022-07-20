Six Bangladeshis shine at vivo global photography contest

Powered by ZEISS, X80 5G smartphone features best-in-class camera features and is a pioneer in optics and lenses. X80 is also the first smartphone to include a dual chipset, including vivo's self-developed V1+ imaging chipset.
The competition was conducted from 6 to 23 June globally inviting photography enthusiasts to participate and showcase their skills.
Participants from various regions including South Asia, Middle East, India, and Southeast Asia submitted entries.
Nasim Reza from Bangladesh won the ‘best photography award’ under the ‘Popularity’ category for his submission, a shot on the Sheikh Hasina Software Technology Park building highlighting the intricacies of the infrastructure. His entry garnered 20,000 likes within the shortest duration after being uploaded on vivo’s website.
In ‘Popularity,’ Mutakabbir Raj from Bangladesh and Ajay from India have secured the second and the third position respectively. Ten out 70 winners in this category were from Bangladesh and received a vivo Wireless Sport Lite.
Eight winners won award in ‘X Talent’ category, with Mahdi Hasan representing Bangladesh and each winner received a vivo X80 5G smartphone.
Besides, three out of 12 winners in ‘Best Shot’ category, namely Nazmus Sanim, Asif Khan and Mamun Akon were from Bangladesh and they received a vivo X80 Pro smartphone for their accomplishment.