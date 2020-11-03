Marcel tv’s guaranteed discount campaign kicks off

Television brand ‘Marcel’ is offering customers guaranteed discounts if they complete digital registration after buying a television.
This time, customers can avail of up to Tk 15,000 guaranteed discounts on television purchase.
The offer will be effective until further notice, the company said in a press release.
The campaign was inaugurated through a grand declaration programme on November 1 at the Walton Corporate Office, Dhaka.
Deputy managing director Eva Rezwana and Amdadul Hoque Sarker, executive director Humayun Kabir, Dr Shakhawat Hossen and Marcel Brand ambassador Amin Khan were present at the programme.
It was informed that importance is being given to providing high-quality TVs with the latest technology and features to the customers as well as providing maximum customer convenience.
Marcel is providing a five-year service warranty along with four years of replacement warranty on LED and smart TV panels.
Meanwhile, Marcel’s TV exchange fair is going on all over the country. Under this, customers can buy Marcel’s new LED TVs for Tk 8, 900 by submitting old or used TVs of any brand to the Marcel showroom.