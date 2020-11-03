Marcel tv’s guaranteed discount campaign kicks off

Television brand ‘Marcel’ is offering customers guaranteed discounts if they complete digital registration after buying a television.

This time, customers can avail of up to Tk 15,000 guaranteed discounts on television purchase.

The offer will be effective until further notice, the company said in a press release.

The campaign was inaugurated through a grand declaration programme on November 1 at the Walton Corporate Office, Dhaka.

Deputy managing director Eva Rezwana and Amdadul Hoque Sarker, executive director Humayun Kabir, Dr Shakhawat Hossen and Marcel Brand ambassador Amin Khan were present at the programme.