Postal department receives Tk 45m revenue from Nagad

Secretary Khalilur Rahman said, “There were enemies behind us and they will be. I do believe that enemies will not be vanished, this will continue. We have to work in between this. I do not see any dissimilarity between postal department and Nagad. Everything is clear.”

Tanvir A Mishuk said Nagad shares its annual revenue with the postal department as per the agreement between both parties and the company shared 51 per cent of its revenue on Wednesday.

Previously, postal department received Tk 11.2 million and Tk 33.1 million from Nagad in 2019-20 and 2020-21 financial year respectively.