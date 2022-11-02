Postal department receives Tk 45m revenue from Nagad

Posts and telecommunications minister Mustafa Jabbar, director general of Postal Department Md Harunur Rashid, and Nagad founder and managing director Tanvir A Mishuk were present.
Postal department is entitled to getting 51 per cent of Nagad’s revenue earned.
Addressing the event, minister Mustafa Jabbar said when someone do one’s job people try to hold them back. “Nagad not only served the country but also created some enemies. Some people are trying to attack us for their own interests. From the very beginning, we were with Nagad. We are and will be with them.”
He said, “There are some misunderstandings and misinformation about Nagad. We must be aware of this. There is a huge difference between Nagad and Bkash’s cash out charge, and that is millions of taka. We must thank Nagad for this.”
Mustafa Jabbar said, “Nagad is a service of the postal department and its achievements are our achievements and its growth is our growth.”
Secretary Khalilur Rahman said, “There were enemies behind us and they will be. I do believe that enemies will not be vanished, this will continue. We have to work in between this. I do not see any dissimilarity between postal department and Nagad. Everything is clear.”
Tanvir A Mishuk said Nagad shares its annual revenue with the postal department as per the agreement between both parties and the company shared 51 per cent of its revenue on Wednesday.
Previously, postal department received Tk 11.2 million and Tk 33.1 million from Nagad in 2019-20 and 2020-21 financial year respectively.