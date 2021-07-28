Nagad to issue Tk 5b zero-coupon bond

Nagad is set to issue a zero-coupon bond of Tk 5 billion with a face value Tk 7.5 billion at the end of its five-year maturity, in a first for a mobile financial services (MFS) provider in Bangladesh, reports UNB.

Strong interest from many foreign investors has already been sighted since the announcement of the bond for the DFS disruptor in Bangladesh.

Reportedly, Kiu Global, a US-based digital services company, already expressed interest to subscribe an amount equivalent to USD 30 million of the mentioned bond, said a media release Tuesday.