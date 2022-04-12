Nagad training workshop with Postal officials held

Speaking as the chief guest on the occasion, Mustafa Jabbar said, “Nowadays, Nagad has taken the position of the postal department’s money order. Nagad has gone a long way today, thanks to the hard work. I was surprised when Nagad first approached me with the concept of registering an account in a minute.”
“Many organisations have tried to compete with bKash, but none have succeeded. However, Nagad has gone far more than ‘bKash’ by bringing innovations. Tanvir and Shafayet deserve credit for this,”he added.
Khalilur Rahman said, “Nagad conducts everyday transactions of Tk 7.5 billion. The consumer base has grown to six crores in a very short period of time.”
Through the workshop, local BPO officials were informed about the journey and activities of Nagad from the beginning of the journey to the present, as well as detailed operations of each department and subdivision of the organization (sales, customer service, finance and accounting, innovation and technology, legal, and external affairs) and steps taken by Nagad so far to prevent fraud.
During the workshop Md. Shafayet Alam, Executive Director of Nagad highlighted the various activities of ‘Nagad’ to the participants present and addressed various questions.
Besides, BPO officials shared their important views on the Nagad and Postal department’s current and future achievements during the workshop.
Previously, training workshops were held in Chattogram, Sylhet, Khulna, Barishal, and Bogra for all top officials from the Bangladesh Postal Department’s Eastern, Northern, and Southern divisions who operate across the country.
Following this, the training workshop on Mobile Financial Services Nagad was organized in Dhaka today.
As of now, about 400 officials, including top officials from the Postal Department and the Post Directorate, have received an overview of Nagad through these workshops which also covered Nagad’s journey to success in attaining financial inclusion, and local and international recognitions.