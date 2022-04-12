Nagad training workshop with Postal officials held

Postal Department’s Mobile Financial Service ‘Nagad’ organised “Workshop 2022“ with the objective of providing guidance to BPO officials in conducting operations of the Bangladesh Postal Department and Nagad.

The training workshop was held on Monday in the auditorium of the Directorate of the Posts in the capital’s Agargaon.

Mustafa Jabbar, Minister for Posts and Telecommunications, was present as the Chief Guest of the training workshop, while Md. Khalilur Rahman, Secretary of Posts and Telecommunications Division was present as a special guest, along with other senior officials from the Postal Department.

Md Siraz Uddin, Director-General of the Postal Department, presided over the workshop which was also attended by Md. Shafayet Alam, Executive Director of Nagad, Lieutenant Colonel Md. Kousar Soukat Ali (retd), Chief External Affairs Officer of Nagad and Md. Mahbub Alam, PPM, DIG (retd) among others, says a press release.