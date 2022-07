Banglalink has launched a campaign to offer a free helicopter ride over Padma Multipurpose Bridge to its subscribers. They can experience this exciting ride by participating in a quiz competition on “MyBL” app.

To participate in this competition, Banglalink users have to answer five questions on the app, which can be downloaded from https://mybl.digital/App. A total of 10 winners will be selected based on the correct answers given in the shortest time. Starting from 25 July, 2022 the competition will continue till 31 July, 2022. All details of the competition can be found on the MyBL app and Banglalink’s Facebook page.