New board of JCI Dhaka East sworn in

The 13-member board includes immediate past local president Eazaz Mohammed and secretary general Tanjina Tuli. Minhaj Ahmed will serve as the local executive vice president while Salma Akter Hira and Sazzad un Newaz Rafi and Maruf Hossain as vice president, Nuzhatul Kawnain as general legal counsel, Shahmina Isha Mannan will sever as treasurer. Nahida Hoque, Mohammad Alamin, Shamima Nasreen Shompa and Kazi Shah Muzakker Ahmedul will serve the board as directors and Sanama Faiz will join as the training commissioner.
The event was graced by special guests from the national board of JCI Bangladesh including national executive vice presidents Ismat Jahan Lisa and Erfan Haque, national secretary general Rumana Chowdhury, national vice presidents Mahmud Un Nabi and Abdullah Safi, national training commissioner Seyed Mosayeb Alam, chairperson of JCI Bangladesh Development Council Akif Maher and national directors Wasif Wahed, Khadiza Akter and Kazi Fahad. Past local president and 2017 national president Ahmed A Rahman was also present.
Local presidents of JCI Dhaka West, JCI Dhaka Young, JCI Dhaka Independent, JCI Dhaka Uptown and JCI Dhaka Aspire also joined in the event.
Prior to the event the 4th general members' meeting of the chapter took place to conclude the general affairs for 2021.
JCI is a worldwide membership-based non-profit organization of young active citizens aged 18 to 40 who are dedicated to creating positive change in their communities and JCI Dhaka East is among the founding local chapter of JCI Bangladesh.