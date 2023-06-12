40 female painters receive training from Berger

To empower skilled female works in the country's paint industry and generate interest in pursuing this profession, Berger Paints Bangladesh launched the 'Female Painters Development Program' for the first time, said a press release.

Under this programme, 40 women received training from the Berger Painters Training Institute (PTI) recently.

The National Skill Development Authority (NSDA) of the government provided training to them following its curriculum.

Upon completing the training program's first batch, a certification ceremony was organized at the Berger Painters Training Institute (PTI) in Tejgaon, Dhaka, on Monday.