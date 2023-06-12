40 female painters receive training from Berger

To empower skilled female works in the country's paint industry and generate interest in pursuing this profession, Berger Paints Bangladesh launched the 'Female Painters Development Program' for the first time, said a press release.
Under this programme, 40 women received training from the Berger Painters Training Institute (PTI) recently.
The National Skill Development Authority (NSDA) of the government provided training to them following its curriculum.
Upon completing the training program's first batch, a certification ceremony was organized at the Berger Painters Training Institute (PTI) in Tejgaon, Dhaka, on Monday.
The event was attended by Nasreen Afroz, executive chairman of NSDA, as the chief guest, Tanzeen Ferdous Alam, chief marketing officer of Berger Paints Bangladesh, as the special guest, and Jaya Ahsan, the brand ambassador of Berger Paints Luxury Silk.
The painting profession in Bangladesh is male-dominated. The main objective of training women in this profession was to change the gender stereotype, enhance skills and work quality, ensure accurate work, increase knowledge related to products, improve communication skills, and ensure adherence to policies and compliance in the field. Through this international standard training, women will be empowered to prepare themselves according to domestic and international labour market demands.
In a discussion, Nasreen Afroz, the Executive Chairman of the National Skill Development Authority (NSDA), stated, “Currently, women are joining various types of professions in the labour market. And to excel in these professions, skill development is necessary. I congratulate Berger for their initiative to empower skilled female workers in the painting industry in collaboration with government institutions. This training program will play a vital role in improving the lives of women painters in the country and their families.”
Tanzeen Ferdous Alam, chief marketing officer of Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited, said, “Paintwork in Bangladesh is considered suitable for boys. We have aimed to break this gender stereotype and include talented individuals in the painting industry. With the support of the National Skill Development Authority, through the training provided by Berger Paints Training Institute, women's skills will increase. When they apply the paint correctly following the appropriate process, our product's quality and standards will be maintained.”
It is worth mentioning that Berger Painters Training Institute has been working since 2016 to develop a skilled workforce in the paint industry. So far, more than 6,000 painters have received certificates after completing the training. This institute is recognized by National Skill Development Authority (NSDA).
In addition, for the fiscal year 2023-24, Berger has taken the initiative to provide training in other areas, such as lacquer polishing, car painting, high-build industrial coating, marine coating, and powder coating. The institution aims to partner in achieving and developing the government's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through these efforts.