Omera LPG introduces home delivery services in lockdown

Omera LPG, a market leader in petroleum gas supply, has introduced home delivery services across the cournty.

Amid the worsening pandemic situation, the Omera Petroleum Limited has introduced the home delivery services keeping in mind the health and safety of customers, said a press release on Tuesday.

“We’re just one call away to deliver your desired Omera LPG cylinder at your doorstep,” said the company requesting the consumers to visit website and Facebook page: www.omeralpg.com or official Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/OmeraLPGas.