Meghna Bank, Bangladesh Bank sign deal for USD long term loans

Meghna Bank has signed a deal with Bangladesh Bank to facilitate USD long term loans for its clients under Bangladesh Bank - Long Term Financing Facility (BB - LTFF) scheme.
The partnership agreement is especially focused on export oriented manufacturing clients, read a press release.
This is the phase II facility of LTFF, which has become successful in recent years. The project was launched by IDA, WB through the central bank of Bangladesh for supporting export customers who need a long term loan facility in USD currency.
Thanks to the deal, Meghna Bank's eligible clients will be able to apply for the fund from onward.
BB Deputy Governor Nurun Nahar has chaired the signing ceremony held at the central bank headquarters.
Among other senior officials from BB and Meghna Bank, Liza Fahmida, director, FSSSPD; Sohail R K Hussain, MD and CEO, Kimiwa Saddat, DMD of Meghna Bank were also present at the ceremony.