Ratul Properties, BRAC Bank offer special rates

Md Sirajus Saleken, head of mortgage & developer relationship management, Rahat Jamel Hyder, manager of Satmasjid Road Branch, and Muzammel Haque Akanda, general manager (operations), and Noyem Sharif, head of marketing of Ratul Properties were present at the signing ceremony held at Ratul Properties premises in Dhaka on 27 September, 2021.
Ratul Properties Limited always strives to develop collaborative partnerships, based on transparency and mutual trust by providing the best Real Estate experience through integrity in every transaction, Noyem Sharif of Ratul Properties said.