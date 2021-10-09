Local

Ratul Properties, BRAC Bank offer special rates

Prothom Alo English Desk
Ratul Properties Limited and BRAC Bank Limited signed a Memorandum of Understanding on 27 September
Ratul Properties Limited and BRAC Bank Limited signed a Memorandum of Understanding on 27 SeptemberCourtesy

The customers of Ratul Properties are to enjoy special interest rates, faster home loan processing and promotional offers from BRAC Bank.

This came as Ratul Properties Limited and BRAC Bank Limited signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

Md Alinur Rahman, deputy managing director of Ratul Properties and Monirul Islam, head of retail lending of BRAC Bank signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Md Sirajus Saleken, head of mortgage & developer relationship management, Rahat Jamel Hyder, manager of Satmasjid Road Branch, and Muzammel Haque Akanda, general manager (operations), and Noyem Sharif, head of marketing of Ratul Properties were present at the signing ceremony held at Ratul Properties premises in Dhaka on 27 September, 2021.

Ratul Properties Limited always strives to develop collaborative partnerships, based on transparency and mutual trust by providing the best Real Estate experience through integrity in every transaction, Noyem Sharif of Ratul Properties said.

Advertisement
Read more from Local
Advertisement