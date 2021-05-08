'realme C20A' smartphone launched

This phone boasts long battery life with a high-capacity 5000mAh battery, and supports reverse charging. With the super power-saving mode on, this phone can go for a 43-day super long standby. With a special OTG reverse charge, realme C20A can also be used to charge other smart devices.

For a better game, audio, and video experience, C20A is equipped with a 6.5-inch 20:9 screen. Owing to its powerful octa-core processor, this phone delivers fast performance and is especially suitable for users who want to enjoy seamless streaming and gaming.

C20A has been designed to take the preferences and aesthetics of young users into account. realme UI, which is based on Android 10 and facilitated with an icon customisation option, is well-built for an enhanced smartphone experience.

The smartphone features a primary camera that adopts an 8MP image sensor and f/2.0 large aperture, turning every capture into a stunning one. It also supports 1080P video recording. To learn more about these smartphones, please visit https://www.realme.com/bd/.