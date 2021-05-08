'realme C20A' smartphone launched

Smartphone brand realme has launched “realme C20A” in the country on Saturday.
The new smartphone features a massive battery, large display, geometric art design, and a powerful processor.
Smartphone enthusiasts can win thousands of attractive prizes, including fridge and TV, while purchasing the handset.
For more details, customers can visit https://rebrand.ly/realme_EidOffer. These offers will be available till 15 May, 2021.
With a 6.5-inch large display, a 5000mAh battery, design inspired by geometric art, Helio G35 Octa-core processor, and 8MP AI camera, realme C20A is the entry-level all-rounder for young smartphone users. Available in 2+32GB memory variants and two color options - iron grey and lake blue, customers can buy realme C20A at Tk 8,990 only.
This phone boasts long battery life with a high-capacity 5000mAh battery, and supports reverse charging. With the super power-saving mode on, this phone can go for a 43-day super long standby. With a special OTG reverse charge, realme C20A can also be used to charge other smart devices.
For a better game, audio, and video experience, C20A is equipped with a 6.5-inch 20:9 screen. Owing to its powerful octa-core processor, this phone delivers fast performance and is especially suitable for users who want to enjoy seamless streaming and gaming.
C20A has been designed to take the preferences and aesthetics of young users into account. realme UI, which is based on Android 10 and facilitated with an icon customisation option, is well-built for an enhanced smartphone experience.
The smartphone features a primary camera that adopts an 8MP image sensor and f/2.0 large aperture, turning every capture into a stunning one. It also supports 1080P video recording. To learn more about these smartphones, please visit https://www.realme.com/bd/.