realme launches world’s fastest magnetic wireless charging MagDart

realme first concept phone, realme Flash, is equipped with a 4500mAh battery. With the help of its 50W of MagDart wireless charging, the battery can fast be charged from 0 to 20 per cent in 5 minutes and to 100 per cent in 54 minutes.
The 50W MagDart charger features an active air cooling system to keep temperature at an optimum level and maintain the charging power at a high level for a longer time. The 15W MagDart Charger is only 3.9mm, 26.4 per cent thinner than the MagSafe Charger, but it is capable of reducing heat generation and thus providing longer high power charging hours.
The solution also comes with MagDart Power Bank and a special charging base as well. The two can be paired together to become a vertical charging station. If a user needs to charge on the go, the power bank can be pulled up and attached to the smartphone.
Apart from these, there are other MagDart accessories. MagDart Beauty Light is designed for portrait photography. MagDart wallet can be turned into a kickstand to hold the phone up to watch movies or make video calls. realme GT MagDart Charging Case can enable realme GT compatible with MagDart.
A fastest-growing smartphone brand, realme cumulatively shipped over 50 million smartphones to 61 markets worldwide by the end of Q3 2020.
It is also developing a diverse portfolio of 5G products aimed at offering 100 million 5G phones in the next three years to the young users. realme will keep introducing smart devices in the days to come to expedite the rollout of 5G technology and ensure ‘5G for All’.